Wily Jin Wei claims second seeded scalp to make semis

Goh Jin Wei reacts during her Malaysia Masters 2019 quarter-final match against China’s He Bingjiao in Kuala Lumpur January 18, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 18 — National women’s singles shuttler Goh Jin Wei is a wily 18-year-old, indeed.

The unseeded teenager switched her style of play to claim her second seeded scalp and advance to the semi-finals of the Malaysia Masters 2019 badminton championships at the Axiata Arena, KL Sports City, here today.

Having disposed of world No. 5 Akane Yamaguchi of Japan in the first round, Jin Wei opted to play long rallies en route to beating China’s world No. 7 He Bingjiao 21-15, 21-16 in today’s quarter-finals.

“I feel luck is on my side. In today’s match, I opted for longer rallies rather than a fast game because that’s how she (Bingjiao) likes to play. Anyway, my coach also reminded me to be calm and focused on the court,” said Jin Wei.

Despite having beaten two seeded players, Jin Wei is still keeping her feet on the ground, saying she still has a lot to learn to be on par with the world’s best, especially in terms of her physical durability and consistency.

“My target is to go as far as I can in the Malaysia Masters and every other tournament after this. In this tournament, I can judge my level of performance as many of the world’s best are here,” said Jin Wei, who will meet sixth seed Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand.

The Thai defeated world No. 1 Tai Tzu Ying of Taiwan 21-13, 21-14 in the last eight. — Bernama