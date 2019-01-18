‘Colombian ELN rebels behind Bogota car bomb attack that killed 21’

Colombian defence minister Guillermo Botero speaks during a news conference giving details of the investigation into the car bomb attack, in Bogota, Colombia, January 18, 2019. — Colombian Presidency handout pic via Reuters

BOGOTA, Jan 18 — Colombia’s ELN rebel group was responsible for the car bomb attack against a police academy that killed at least 21 and injured dozens, Defence Minister Guillermo Botero said today.

In yesterday’s attack, which the government described as an act of terrorism, the car broke through checkpoints into the grounds of the General Santander School before it detonated, shattering windows of apartments nearby.

The National Liberation Army (ELN), made up of some 2,000 fighters and considered a terrorist organisation by the United States and European Union, began peace talks with the government of former President Juan Manuel Santos February 2017 but they have been put on hold by President Ivan Duque. — Reuters