Fatehah and Farina warned to buck up or ship out

Fatehah Mustapa at Velodrom Nilai. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 18 — Women track cyclists Fatehah Mustapa and Farina Shawati Mohd Adnan are in danger of being dropped from the national team due to their poor form.

Malaysian National Cycling Federation (MNCF) president Datuk Abu Samah Wahab said they would monitor the cyclists closely following their poor performances at the recent Asian Track Championships in Jakarta.

He said, as such, both cyclists would neither undergo intensive training in Melbourne, Australia (yet to be confirmed), nor compete in the UCI Track Cycling World Cup 2019 in Hong Kong later this month.

“They did not do well in Jakarta, so we will monitor their progress. If they fail to show any improvement, we may be forced to drop them,” he said when met after a working committee meeting with the National Sports Council (NSC) here today.

Fatehah, who won gold medals in keirin (2012) and sprint (2013) at the Asian Championships, could only finish eighth in the keirin final in Jakarta recently. Farina fared worse, crashing out in the repechage of the same event.

Fatehah, who also bagged a silver at the 2014 Asian Games, had earlier been criticised for her yo-yo performances on the international stage, including at the 2018 Commonwealth Games. She was also dropped from the national squad for last year’s Asian Games. — Bernama