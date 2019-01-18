Three men sought in murder of PKR Youth member

Selangor police chief Datuk Mazlan Mansor said the three were identified as R. Logeswaran, PS Tamil Kumaran and another named Sree. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

SHAH ALAM, Jan 18 — Selangor police are trying to trace three men to assist investigations into the murder of former Shah Alam PKR Youth committee candidate, M. Thiyahu who died after being slashed at the PKNS Flat, Section 7, here on January 7.

Selangor police chief Datuk Mazlan Mansor said the three were identified as R. Logeswaran, PS Tamil Kumaran and another named Sree, all aged between 26 and 33 years old.

“Their statements are required to facilitate investigation into the murder case. We hope all of them are tracked down soon,” he told reporters after attending the handing over of duties ceremony between Selangor Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) head, ACP Harjinder Kaur Gurdial Singh and her deputy Supt Muhamad Tarmizi Awang here, today.

Muhamad Tarmizi will act as the head of the Selangor CCID replacing Harjinder who will retire on Jan 21.

Asked about the motive behind Thiyahu’s murder, Mazlan declined to comment saying the matter was still under investigation.

In the incident at about 5pm, Thiyahu, 30, who worked as a factory operator sustained serious injuries on the face, head, right arm and leg. He died while receiving treatment at the Shah Alam Hospital on the same day. — Bernama