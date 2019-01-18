Don’t use Adib’s death as by-election fodder, cautions Fire and Rescue Dept director

Members of the public pay their last respects to Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim at the As-Saadah Mosque in Alor Setar December 18, 2018. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 18 — The Malaysia Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) regrets the action of certain quarters making firefighter Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim’s tragic death a campaign subject in the Cameron Highlands parliamentary seat by-election.

Its director, Datuk Mohamad Hamdan Wahid said while this action could arouse racial sentiments, it could also affect the on-going investigation into the case and its credibility.

He said all parties should allow the investigation and inquest into Muhammad Adib’s death to proceed smoothly without being preceded by negative impressions through statements that could be conflicting with the findings of the investigation.

“We disagree with the action and do not want it (Adib’s case) to be raised to create negative sentiments.

“Such action also has legal implications and surely we do not want the loss of life of an honest, sincere officer like Muhammad Adib be used to serve the interest of certain quarters,” he said in response to the alleged use of the fireman’s case as a campaign subject in the Cameron Highlands by-election.

Speaking to the media after the JBPM annual parade here today, Mohamad Hamdan said the department would do its best to ensure justice for Muhammad Adib and his family.

At the event, the Pingat Jasa Bomba awarded to Muhammad Adib was handed over to his elder brother, Mohd Ashraf.

Muhammad Adib, 24, a member of the JBPM Emergency Medical Response Service unit, was attacked and badly assaulted by a mob at the Sri Maha Mariamman Devasthanam temple site in USJ 25, Subang Jaya last November 27 following a riot incident.

He died from his injuries on December 17 while undergoing treatment at the National Heart Institute (IJN).

Meanwhile, Mohamad Hamdan said JBPM had set 2019 as the year to raise public awareness of safety at water spots to prevent drowning incidents as the number of fatalities in such cases last year was higher than that in fire outbreak cases.

He said the department would collaborate closely with the Water Activity Safety Council to carry out an awareness campaign, besides teaching life-saving techniques using limited equipment and teaching children to swim. — Bernama