Kit Siang: Najib is BN’s strategist for Cameron Highlands by-election

Datuk Seri Najib Razak take photos with members of the public upon his arrival at the Masjid Kampung Raja in Cameron Highlands January 17, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Jan 18 — DAP advisor Lim Kit Siang believes that Datuk Seri Najib Razak is the strategist for Barisan Nasional (BN) in the Cameron Highlands by-election as he is the only person who could stitch together an intricate and complex plan.

“First is the selection of an Orang Asli candidate Ramli Mohd Noor, who is a direct member of BN, the acquiescence of MIC to give up its traditional parliamentary seat, the commitment of MCA to give support despite the MCA leadership publicly clamouring for the dissolution of BN.

“Followed by the support of PAS leadership and also the presentation of a united front, involving MCA, MIC, Umno and PAS, although they were presented as for ‘Unity of Ummah for Malay and Muslim,” he said in a statement.

“No one except him could stitch all the component party together, even though the PAS President Datuk Seri Hadi Awang had previously said that said Muslim should choose a Muslim leader over any non-Muslim leader, as a corrupt Muslim leader is better than a clean and honest non-Muslim leader,” he added.

Kit Siang also said he is not obsessed with Najib as how the latter had claimed; however, he said it would be a folly to ignore what is planned by a person who singlehandedly destroyed the country’s reputation and caused Malaysia to be condemned by the world as a global kleptocracy.

“Najib said he is at Cameron Highlands to buy strawberries, but that’s not the real reason, he is there to actively campaign for BN victory.

“As he knew that BN’s victory in the by-election could be a start for the coalition to rise from the ashes following their defeat in the previous general election,” Lim said.

Lim also said that Najib’s game plan is to delay any decision on his 39 criminal charges and custodial jail sentence until the 15th general election, as he would be able to enjoy both immunity and impunity if BN were to recapture Putrajaya, and there is a possibility for him to return as prime minister.