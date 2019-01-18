Senior cop under investigation after doctor lodges criminal intimidation report

It is learnt that the police officer has been in the force for 29 years and an OCS for the past three years. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

IPOH, Jan 18 — A senior police officer is being investigated for criminal intimidation after a doctor lodged a report against him.

The policeman — an officer-in-charge (OCS) of a police station — had allegedly threatened the doctor and also attempted to assault the victim’s wife.

A police source told Malay Mail that during the incident on January 14, the doctor and his wife were jogging along Jalan Lebuh 4 in Kampung Simee at 5.45pm when the policeman in a car nearly crashed into the couple.

“The doctor panicked and shouted at the policeman for driving dangerously.

“The policeman got out of his car and charged at the doctor, grabbing him by his collar and asking whether the victim knew who he was.

“In midst of this, the policeman also tried to attack the doctor’s wife after he spotted her recording the incident with her mobile phone,” the source said.

The victim claimed that he suspects the policeman was under the influence of alcohol.

“The suspect also told the doctor that he would be able to find their home address,” the source added.

After the incident, the couple lodged a police report.

It is learnt that the police officer has been in the force for 29 years and an OCS for the past three years.

When contacted, district police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Ali Tamby confirmed the incident and said a police report had been lodged.

“We are investigating the matter,” he said.