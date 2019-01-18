Luck of the 12 animal zodiac signs: Rat and Horse predicted to be the luckiest this year

The 12 animal zodiac signs. — Graphics by Mohd Shafae Mohd Sharir

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 18 – It’s that time of the year again when many people turn to the ancient Chinese philosophy of feng shui to find out what does the year hold for everyone.

Conventionally, Pig is most compatible with Tiger, Goat and Rabbit. But, feng shui analysis seems to show a different outcome.

To find out what awaits the 12 animal zodiac signs this year, Malay Mail asked feng shui master and geomancer Kenny Hoo to give the low-down on what’s lined up for each sign.

Here’s what’s in store for the Year of the Pig:

The Rat is dubbed the luckiest this year.

Rat (2008, 1996, 1984, 1972, 1960, 1948, 1936)

The Rat will have lots of good luck and celebratory moments this year.

There will be good careers and business upgrades, greater wealth and better lucks, especially in the months of April, June, August 2019 and January 2020.

It is predicted that female Rat will have even more good luck this year.

Lucky colours: green, red, purple, pink.

This year seems to be eventful for the Ox.

Ox (2009, 1997, 1985, 1973, 1961, 1949, 1937)

The Ox will be experiencing a busy year with lots of travelling.

However, due to the lack of wealth star, the Ox must put more efforts with innovative ideas in order to achieve a new horizon in career, wealth and study.

You will have a hectic schedule, therefore, it is suggested to take extra care of your health in May and November.

Go for dental scaling, blood-test or blood donation in this year to boost health.

Lucky colours: green, white, silver, yellow, brown.

Tiger will have a romantic year ahead.

Tiger (2010, 1998, 1986, 1974, 1962, 1950, 1938)

Tigers will have more noble men and supporters to help them sail through the year.

It is predicted that there will be more career, wealth and study lucks in the months of February, June and August.

You will also experience a more romantic year with higher chance to conceive or give birth this year.

Lucky colours: gold, silver, blue.

Rabbit must be extra patient this year.

Rabbit (2011, 1999, 1987, 1975, 1963, 1951, 1939)

Exercise extra patience this year.

The Rabbit will tend to face disturbance and arguments, but keep calm when handling such situations and avoid arguments, especially in the months of March and September.

Although career and business upgrades are on the cards, the Rabbit must take extra precautionary measures in all undertakings, especially in March and October.

Lucky colours: blue, white, silver, brown, yellow.

Many auspicious experiences are on the card for the Dragon.

Dragon (2012, 2000, 1988, 1976, 1964, 1952, 1940)

The Dragon will have a smooth and auspicious life and career experiences this year.

Good career and business upgrades, better love and relationships, even marriage and baby news are all on the list for the Dragon.

You will also receive great help and support from noble people around you.

Lucky colours: blue, silver, gold.

The luck will swing up and down for the Snake.

Snake (2013, 2001, 1989, 1977, 1965, 1953, 1941)

Although the snake will enjoy some fortune, there will be more challenges in the months of May, August, November 2019 and January 2020.

To avoid potential losses in wealth, be more cautious when making major decisions related to business, career and investment.

The Snake is encouraged to take their meals regularly and take more rest this year.

Lucky colours: yellow, brown, green.

A year full of congratulatory events for the horse.

Horse (2014, 2002, 1990, 1978, 1966, 1954, 1942)

A smooth year full of celebratory events. The Horse will have more noble supporters to sail through 2019.

Career, business and investments are expected to have great advancement this year.

The Horse can expect to tie the knot and have a baby this year.

However, beware of potential unnecessary love affair that may cause misunderstandings, arguments in December.

Lucky colours: green, blue, white, silver.

The Goat will travel more often this year.

Goat (2015, 2003, 1991, 1979, 1967, 1955, 1943)

The Goat will experience career and business upgrades or changes, but, due to the lack of support or noble start, they need to put more efforts in all undertakings to achieve the expected result.

There will be more travelling and changes in various fields for the Goat this year.

Hence, take extra care of health throughout 2019.

Lucky colours: yellow, brown, blue, white, silver.

Monkey will sail through the year steadily.

Monkey (2016, 2004, 1992, 1980, 1968,1956, 1944)

Steady year with more positive news to be heard in the month of February, April, August and December.

April will be a good wealth luck month.

There will be more love affairs or new relationships for the Monkey this year.

Just be more cautious not get entangled in unnecessary relationships that may cause arguments.

However, most challenges can be resolved.

Pay heed to the health of the family members, especially in the months of August 2019 and January 2020.

Lucky colours: green, red, purple, pink.

A fairly positive year for the Rooster.

Rooster (2017, 2005, 1993, 1981, 1969, 1957, 1945)

The Rooster can anticipate career and business movements as there is better property luck this year.

Good months with better career and wealth opportunities will be in March and September.

Be extra careful in investment activities in May and September 2019 and January 2020 to avert loss of wealth.

This year will be an emotional year for the Rooster, especially in the months of March 2019 and January 2020. Hence, stay cool and spend more time with your loved ones and family to maintain better relationship.

Lucky colours: green, white, yellow.

The Dog must manage the wealth and expenses wisely.

Dog (2018, 2006, 1994, 1982, 1970, 1958, 1946)

The year brings with it challenges, but, you will have noble men and supporters to help you.

There will be career, business and study upgrades in June and October.

However, manage your wealth and expenses wisely in the months of April, June and October to avoid loss of wealth.

Take extra precautionary measures when travelling or driving towards the Northwest and Northeast areas, especially in the months of April and October.

Lucky colours: spiced honey

Pig may experience a challenging year.

Pig (2019, 2007, 1995, 1983, 1971, 1959, 1947)

Expect to face some challenges.

Due to the lack of auspicious or wealth starts, you must put in extra efforts to get results in all your undertakings.

This will be a busy travelling year for the Pig, thus spend more time with their your loved ones to maintain sweeter relationship.

Lucky colours: gold, yellow, brown, blue, white, silver.