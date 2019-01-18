Kvitova starting to click as Open last 16 looms

Czech Republic’s Petra Kvitova in action during the first round of Australian Open at the 1573 Arena, Melbourne January 14, 2019. — Reuters pic

MELBOURNE, Jan 18 — Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova’s said her dominant form was still improving as she roared into the Australian last 16 with another two-set victory today.

The Czech eighth seed swept past Belinda Bencic of Switzerland 6-1, 6-4 in 68 minutes to set up a round four clash with American teenager Amanda Anisimova.

The 28-year-old has been in strong form leading into the season-opening Grand Slam, winning last week’s Sydney International.

Kvitova’s best result at Melbourne Park was a run to the semi-finals in 2012 but she is looking threatening this year as she relentlessly advances while staying under the radar.

She said it felt like everything was coming together as the tournament progressed.

“I’m trying to play my game, which is pretty aggressive,” she said.

“I’m feeling pretty good on the court physically and my mindset’s good. I’m serving well too, which is important.”

She was wary of Anisimova after being pushed by the 17-year-old at Indian Wells last year.

“Hopefully this match will be better and I can improve,” she said. — AFP