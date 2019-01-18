Kevin Hart set to star in ‘Monopoly’ movie

Actor Kevin Hart attends the premiere for 'Pacific Rim: Uprising' in Los Angeles March 21, 2018. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Jan 18 ― After Jumanji, Kevin Hart is set to roll the dice again and this time he’s set to star in the Monopoly movie.

According to reports, Hart is in final talks for the board game-inspired movie with director Tim Story spearheading the project. Story and Hart previously worked together on Ride Along.

Hart took to social media to confirm the project saying: “Let’s gooooooooo timkstory .We got work to do damn it!!!!! Still grinding with the attitude of an individual that hasn’t accomplished anything yet. Let’s gooooooooo.”

Plot details for the Lionsgate and Hasbro film adaptation of the world’s favourite board game are still under wraps, but it will be interesting to see how it will be adapted for the big screen.