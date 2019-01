The Ministry of Finance said prices will come into effect from midnight. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 18 — The retail price of RON95 petrol will rise by 6 sen to RM1.98 per litre effective midnight, the Ministry of Finance announced today.

The pump price of RON97 petrol will go up by the same amount to RM2.28 per litre, while diesel will go up by 12 sen to RM2.17 per litre.

