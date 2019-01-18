Pakatan rep claims BN meddling reason Cameron Highlands venue revoked

Pakatan Harapan candidate M. Manogaran (left) and Tanah Rata campaign manager Chiong Yoke Kong (centre) at a press conference in Cameron Highlands January 14, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Jan 18 — The Barisan Nasional-led Pahang government likely pressured a Cameron Highlands village committee to cancel the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition’s booking for a fundraising dinner at its hall, state Opposition lawmaker Chiong Yoke Kong alleged today.

The Tanah Rata assemblyman said he was told last night that Tringkap Village Development and Security Committee (JKKK) had revoked its reservation made last week for the use of its multipurpose hall tomorrow night, The Star reported.

“The state government had pressured the JKKK committee to revoke the booking of the premises for our dinner event.

“I was informed last night that the hall cannot be rented to us,” Chiong was quoted as telling reporters in Cameron Highlands.

He added that the reason given was unacceptable as his party had held many events there in the past.

Chiong, who is also the Tanah Rata PH campaign manager for the upcoming Cameron Highlands parliamentary by-election, explained that the dinner was a fundraiser for the polls.

He said several DAP leaders, including its secretary-general Lim Guan Eng and vice-chairman M. Kulasegaran, were expected to attend, along with the PH candidate M. Manogaran.

“We have sold 55 tables and are still selling the tickets. I just hope the state will remain professional during this campaign and allow us to use the hall,” he added.