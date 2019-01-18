Malay Mail

Stoic Stephens fights through to Open fourth round

Published 24 minutes ago on 18 January 2019

Sloane Stephens reacts during the match against Timea Babos in Melbourne January 16, 2019. — Reuters pic
MELBOURNE, Jan 18 — American fifth seed Sloane Stephens edged into the Australian Open fourth round today after outlasting 31st seed Petra Martic of Croatia in a battle of attrition at Melbourne Park.

Former US Open champion Stephens, a semi-finalist Down Under in 2013, won 7-6 (8/6) 7-6 (7/5) to set up a last 16 clash with Russia’s Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

“It was such a good match,” the 25-year-old said. “She’s a great player, it was a tough match. I’m just really happy to be playing some good tennis.” — AFP

