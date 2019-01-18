Gobind: Improving broadband in Cameron Highlands nothing to do with election

Gobind said the Communications Ministry is committed to upgrading broadband connectivity nationwide. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

IPOH, Jan 18 ― The government’s move to improve broadband connectivity in Cameron Highlands is not to get voter support in the by-election, Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo said today.

Malaysiakini reported Gobind as saying that the ministry was committed in upgrading communications nationwide.

“This is part of the ministry’s bid to improve broadband and infrastructure not only here (Cameron Highlands), but wherever there are complaints (about connectivity).

“As and when a complaint is received, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) will go to the ground and work towards addressing the issue,” he was quoted saying during a walkabout at the Kuala Medang morning market with Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate M. Manogaran, this morning.

On January 14, Gobind’s deputy Eddin Syazlee Sith visited an Orang Asli settlement in the Barisan Nasional (BN) stronghold of Pos Betau after receiving complaints about telecommunication problems.

He said the MCMC and Telekom Malaysia would meet on January 18 to discuss the issue.

Separately, the minister said that he would leave it to the relevant authorities to investigate the Opposition’s allegation that PH was utilising government machinery for its campaign.

During the walkabout earlier, Gobind bumped into PAS deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man, who was campaigning for BN candidate Ramli Mohd Nor.

Tuan Ibrahim told reporters later that PAS would mobilise between 700 and 800 people to help in the campaign.

Commenting on this, Manogaran admitted that PAS’ support for the BN candidate posed a challenge for him.