Chief Justice to reply suit by Karpal’s daughter in a few weeks

Chief Justice Tan Sri Richard Malanjum speaks during the opening of the legal year 2019 in Putrajaya January 11, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KOTA KINABALU, Jan 18 ― Chief Justice Tan Sri Richard Malanjum said today he will file his affidavit-in-reply to a lawsuit filed by Karpal Singh’s daughter against the Chief Justice in connection with alleged judicial interference in the late lawyer’s sedition case.

Malanjum said that it would take a few weeks to prepare the papers, but he has begun the process to file the papers by the deadline on February 11.

“It will take a few weeks, but I will file the affidavit,” he said when asked by reporters at the opening of the Sabah Legal Year here today.

Yesterday, the High Court in Kuala Lumpur ordered Malanjum to file an affidavit-in-reply to an originating summons filed by Sangeet Kaur Deo in connection with the alleged interference by the judiciary in the outcome of her father’s sedition case and on the religious conversion of three Hindu children.

Sangeet filed the summons last January 14 seeking a declaration that the Chief Justice had failed to perform his duties as the head of the judiciary to defend the integrity and credibility of the judiciary when he failed to complete investigations relating to two very serious allegations of judicial interference in relation to the decision on her father’s sedition appeal and in the case of kindergarten mother, M. Indira Gandhi.

Malanjum said today that the judiciary had suspended its probe as police have also launched an investigation, adding that an appeal is still pending at the Federal Court over the case.

“It is very obvious for a few reasons ― we do not want to jeopardise the police investigation, and to ensure there will be no prejudice into the case, aside from the appeal.”

Karpal died in a road accident on April 17, 2014.