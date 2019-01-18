Home minister: Immigration DG change not linked to project cancellation

Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin says the government’s decision to cancel the SKIN concession agreement is not linked to the recent change of the Immigration director-general. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 18 ― Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has dismissed as baseless the allegation that the recent change of the director-general of immigration was linked to the government's decision to cancel the National Immigration Control System (SKIN) concession agreement.

‘The allegation is malicious and not true at all. It may have been deliberately initiated by those with vested interests unhappy with the Home Ministry proposal to cancel the SKIN project which has been agreed to by the (previous) Cabinet,” he said in a statement here today.

Muhyiddin said that when he was appointed as the minister in charge, he was briefed on the projects of the Home Ministry which had been approved by the previous government, including the SKIN project which had been approved through direct negotiation with Prestariang SKIN Sdn Bhd (PSSB).

“In line with the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government policy to review high-value projects approved by the previous government, I instructed a special committee to review the SKIN project in detail. After the review, the committee found that there were some shortcomings in the terms of the concession agreement and the implementation of the project,” he said.

Some of these were that the contractual terms were more favourable to the company than the government, the project implementation cost was too high, the project would be a financial burden to the government in the long term, and that the limited scope of the project did not meet the actual requirements of the Immigration Department, he said. ― Bernama