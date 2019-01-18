Pornhub views spike in Washington amid partial government shutdown

Pornhub reports indicate viewership spikes in Washington after partial government shutdown.

PETALING JAYA, Jan 18 — Federal employees in the United States have not been to work for some time now due to a partial government shutdown since December.

And it would seem that they are using some of their down time by watching pornography.

At least according to the Internet’s largest pornography website, Pornhub.

It released statistics showing a rise in logins from Washington, suggesting furloughed workers may be choosing to spend their unpaid forced vacations watching porn.

According to the viewership data from the adult website, online traffic increased 6.32 per cent overall between January 7 and 11 when compared to the pre-shutdown averages where weekday visits across the United States were up 5.94 per cent.

Pornhub viewership chart indicates a distinct shift in hours during which people are watching porn after the partial government shutdown in US. — Graphic courtesy of Pornhub/Insights

The figures on the chart noted not only an increase in visits to the site, but also a distinct shift in the hours during which people are watching porn.

As both Democrats and Republicans fail to come to a solution over border security, it is reported that about 800,000 American workers have gone without a pay cheque since last month.

The shutdown, already the longest ever in US history, entered its 27th day on Thursday with no promising solutions in sight.