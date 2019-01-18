Felda denies delay in disbursing RM77m aid to settlers, says complaints about salaries

Felda will use its own funds to make harvest payments to the farmers. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 18 ― State plantation agency Felda today clarified that it has paid out RM77 million in special aid allocated by Putrajaya to over 35,000 cash-strapped farmers, following recent controversy over delayed payments.

The Felda board further clarified that it had looked into the complaints of delayed payment raised by Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng and found they concerned the monthly harvest payments for the oil palm farmers, which can be described as their “salaries”.

“Felda has looked into the complaints raised by Lim Guan Eng and found the settlers’ complaints were regarding the harvest payment, that is the salaries paid to settlers based on the sale of oil palm. Those payments are made to settlers twice a month, that is in the middle and end of the month, and subsequently amended to once a month at month’s end.

“This harvest payment is not a part of BSHPH or even the RM77 million special allocation approved by the Federal Government that was disbursed to settlers prior,” it said, using the Malay abbreviation for Bayaran Sara Hidup dan Pendahuluan Hasil, or the living cost allowance and a forward for the harvest brought in by the farmers.

The board added that Felda will use its own funds to make harvest payments to the farmers.

MORE TO COME