Federer serves up Fritz blitz to reach last 16

Published 55 minutes ago on 18 January 2019

Switzerland's Roger Federer in action during the match against Taylor Fritz of the US at the Australian Open in Melbourne January 18, 2019. ― Reuters pic
MELBOURNE, Jan 18 ― Roger Federer celebrated his 100th match at the Australian Open today by giving young American Taylor Fritz a centre court schooling to reach the last 16.

Six-times champion Federer was in devastating touch against the talented 21-year-old, breaking him four times while not giving an inch on serve in the 6-2 7-5 6-2 masterclass at Rod Laver Arena.

The third seed, bidding for a third straight title at Melbourne Park, reached the fourth round of a Grand Slam for a record-extending 63rd time in the professional era.

The former world number one will take on Greek young gun Stefanos Tsitsipas for a place in the quarter-finals as he continues his quest for a 21st Grand Slam title. ― Reuters

