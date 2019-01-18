Child jockeys at Indonesia’s highland horse races

This picture taken on March 10, 2018 , shows young jockeys riding their mounts during the traditional horse racing at Takengon, Aceh province. ― AFP pic

TAKENGON (Indonesia), Jan 18 ― As the starting gate swings open, the schoolboy-aged jockeys and their horses take off at breakneck speed along the sandy race track in Indonesia’s highlands.

Thousands of spectators roar as the riders, some as young as 10-years-old, put the animals through their paces, leaving trails of dust in their wake.

Horsemanship is deeply ingrained in the Gayo highlands, a mountainous region on Indonesia’s Sumatra island that is famed for its coffee plantations and heavily forested hills.

Started during the Dutch colonial era, the races once heralded the end of the annual harvest season.

But nowadays, they are a nostalgic throwback to Gayo history, including fierce horseback clashes between rival clans.

“Horses were used by our heroes in the past to go to war,” Dina Windia Putri told AFP.

The annual event is usually a riotous affair, attracting people from across Aceh province and tourists alike.

Spectators line the edge of the race track, while scores more sit on concrete bleachers wearing colourful headscarves and sheltering from the sun under umbrellas.

More than 300 jockeys competed in races during the week-long festival earlier this month.

For Joe Pranata, who was attending the festivities with family and friends, it was a chance to celebrate a unique culture.

“This is a very cool event, it’s where all Gayo people come together,” said Pranata. ― AFP