Lush goes packaging-free with new skincare line

People stand inside a Lush cosmetics store in Berlin, Germany, July 14, 2016. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Jan 18 ― Lush Cosmetics is launching a new line of entirely packaging-free skincare.

The natural beauty giant has announced the imminent arrival of its “Naked” skincare line in Europe, alongside the opening of the UK’s first-ever plastic packaging-free cosmetics store in Manchester.

The skincare line, which rolled out last month in the UK and Ireland, is launching in Europe and online today, along with a brand new global campaign. The collection spans everything from facial oils to eye masks ― all of which are completely vegan and plastic-free.

Highlights include a solid “Amazon Primer” facial oil, which contains softening cupuaçu butter to moisturise and arrowroot powder to keep the skin matte and smooth, acting as a pre-makeup primer. There is also a solid bar version of a traditional cold cream, in the form of “Like A Virgin”, which includes organic extra virgin olive oil, organic jojoba oil and sunflower and candelilla waxes for a hydrating cleanse, and a “Mortal Kombu” eye mask designed to be soaked in warm water before releasing the benefits of kombu seaweed, antioxidant green tea and soothing witch hazel.

In addition to taking the Naked collection global, Lush is also opening the doors to its newest Naked shop in Manchester, UK, today. The store will only stock packaging-free products, even eschewing labels and allowing shoppers to scan their purchases via an app. The specialist store is the brand’s third, following openings last year in Berlin and Milan.

“In Lush we work in an industry where the packaging costs the customer more than the product,” said Mark Constantine OBE, Lush co-founder and managing director. “Now, the customer needs to worry about how to recycle something they didn’t want to buy in the first place. This seems like a raw deal to us. If we can cut out all the plastic packaging, we can give our customers better value for money.” ― AFP-Relaxnews