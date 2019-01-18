Trailer unleashed for ‘John Wick: Chapter 3 ― Parabellum' (VIDEO)

Keanu Reeves plays assassin John Wick in ‘John Wick: Chapter 3 ― Parabellum'. ― AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Jan 18 ― Keanu Reeves reprises his role as the gun-wielding, super-assassin John Wick in the fresh trailer for Lionsgate's upcoming blockbuster John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum ― the third installment in the popular action franchise.

The two-minute-17-second clip picks up where 2017's John Wick: Chapter 2 left off, with Reeves' hitman character on the run from an army of bounty-hunting killers ― and with a US$14 million (RM57.54 million) price tag on his head ― for breaking sacred assassin rules and killing on the premises of the Continental, a secret hotel for hitmen.

Luckily, he's able to get some help from his close friend (and fellow assassin) Sophia ― played by Halle Berry - who is willing to put her life on the line, and her lethal skillset in the mix, to assist him in his fight for survival.

Laurence Fishburne, Ian McShane, and Lance Reddick also reprise their roles in the third film, along with a raft of fresh faces to the franchise, including Anjelica Huston as “The Director” and Asia Kate Dillon, as well as Mark Dacascos, Saïd Taghmaoui, Jerome Flynn, Jason Mantzoukas, Tobias Segal, and Boban Marjanovic, who also co-star.

The film ― directed by Chad Stahelski, who co-directed the first installment and helmed the second film solo ― is due to bow in theatres on May 17 (via The Hollywood Reporter). ― AFP-Relaxnews