Singapore ministry: Food products containing alcohol exempted from liquor control laws

SINGAPORE, Jan 18 — From today, food products containing alcohol can be sold and consumed in public places after 10.30pm.

In a press release yesterday, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said that it will be exempting all food products, with the exception of beverages, from the licensing requirements of the Liquor Control (Supply and Consumption) Act (LCA).

The LCA was enacted in 2015 to restrict the sale hours of liquor at retail outlets and consumption of liquor in public places. It applies to all products containing more than 0.5 per cent alcohol.

MHA said it received feedback that certain products containing alcohol need not be regulated, as consumers were unlikely to abuse them.

Beverages will continue to be regulated “given the significantly higher risk of abuse,” MHA added.

MHA and the police will monitor the situation, and periodically review and update the legislation as required, the statement said. — TODAY