Paris Men's Fashion Week: Elegance, nonchalance feature on second day

Streetwear is still very much part of Off-White's DNA, the label also presented more classic looks with plenty of suits in a wide range of colours in Paris, January 16, 2019. — AFP pic

PARIS, Jan 18 — The second day of Paris Fashion Week Men's was marked by much-anticipated shows for Virgil Abloh's Off-White label, the Raf Simons brand, and the Walter Van Beirendonck fashion house.

On the catwalks were 2019-2020 fall-winter collections featuring extensive volumes, Parisian chic, prints, an enduring sportswear spirit, and some streetwear looks.

JW Anderson, who has opted to present in Paris rather than London this season, caused a sensation on the second day with an ultramodern mixed show. Voluminous coats and shirts, juxtaposing a wide range of materials and prints, dominated this latest collection, which also featured animal-skin print knee socks.

Men's Fashion Week continued yesterday with shows by Rick Owens, Yohji Yamamoto, Vetements, and, of course, Louis Vuitton. — AFP-Relaxnews