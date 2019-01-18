Tengku Permaisuri Selangor says satisfied with jailing of laundry cat killer

A. Mohanraj (second left) leave the Selayang Sessions Court October 16, 2018. — Bernama pic

SHAH ALAM, Jan 18 ― Tengku Permaisuri Selangor, Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin, said she was relieved and satisfied with the Selayang Sessions Court decision to jail the individual who caused the death of a pregnant cat at a launderette in Gombak last year.

Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin who is the Royal Patron of the Selangor Stray Free Campaign said that at the same time she was saddened that there were still some incidents involving cruelty to animals such as kittens trampled to death, as well as the poisoning and burning of dogs.

"The Animal Welfare Act 2015 has clearly provided that a fine of RM20,000 to RM100,000 and/or imprisonment of up to 3 years be imposed on anyone who commits cruelty to animals.

"I am appealing to all Malaysians to be compassionate towards abandoned animals who cannot defend themselves," she said in a statement uploaded in the facebook of the Selangor Royal Office.

She also urged the Department of Veterinary Services and also local authoritieis throughout the country to take proactive action in promoting ‘caring and compassionate communities' by educating pet owners to be responsible.

The Sessions Court had sentenced taxi driver A. Mohanraj to two years jail after he decided to plead guilty today.

Judge Rasyhihah Ghazali ordered the jail sentence to be carried out from the date of Mohanraj's arrest on Sept 14, 2018. ― Bernama