Guan Eng: Pahang govt finding it hard to develop Cameron Highlands due to debts to Putrajaya

KUALA LIPIS, Jan 18 ― The Pahang government under the leadership of the Barisan Nasional (BN) is finding it hard to help voters in the parliamentary constituency of Cameron Highlands because it owes debts amounting to RM3.1 billion to the federal government.

DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng said the voters in the constituency, especially the Orang Asli, have to give their confidence and mandate to the candidate Pakatan Harapan (PH) M. Manogaran at the by-election on Jan 26.

Lim said that only the Federal Government under Pakatan Harapan would be able to safeguard the welfare of the people and to provide continuous development in the area, he told a gathering which was attended by PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Pahang PKR chairman Fuziah Salleh, Senator Bob Manolan Mohamad and Manogaran.

“It’s okay, we can work with the state government if PH won in Cameron Highlands. We can work together with Pahang Mentri Besar (Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail) to build Cameron Highlands (Parliament).

Meanwhile, Lim told the Orang Asli community not to believe claims that the government would stop the allowances and other facilities in the future as alleged by the opposition.

The area has 32,048 voters or 22 per cent from the Orang Asli community, Malays (34 per cent) Chinese (30 per cent) and Indians (14 per cent)

The by-election is a four-cornered contest involving PH candidate Manogaran, Ramli Mohd Nor from BN and two independent candidates, Sallehudin Ab Talib and Wong Seng Yee. ― Bernama