Virgin Voyages cabins themed after rock and roll, ‘rebellious luxe’

The Massive Suite living room aboard The Scarlet Lady. ― AFP pic

WASHINGTON, Jan 18 ― Grace Jones. Mega yachts. Rock ‘n’ roll. Those are some of the inspirations behind the suites aboard Sir Richard Branson’s adults-only cruise brand Virgin Voyages which will lift anchor in 2020.

Virgin Voyages revealed new details on its new ocean liner that will set sail under the Virgin flag, rounding out the brand’s travel portfolio that already includes planes, trains, hotels and commercial space aircrafts.

British designer Tom Dixon was tapped to reinvent the traditional cruise suite and bring an edge of “Rebellious Luxe” to the cruising esthetic. The result is a palette of deep blues and iridescent elements meant to echo the colors of the sky and sky.

For the ship’s RockStar suites, Dixon borrows style elements from luxury yachts with leather finishes, marble bathrooms and Terrazzo flooring, along with bespoke Tom Dixon furniture pieces.

Music lovers will also appreciate the vinyl turntable, featured in every suite.

Services include dedicated wardrobe teams tasked with unpacking and repacking guest baggage and even a nightly “express swimsuit drying service.”

The biggest rock star divas can also opt for one of two Massive Suites which span 2,147 square feet, that come with guitars and an amplifier, oversized couch, hot tub, two full-sized wardrobes, terrace, outdoor shower and hammocks.

The ship, named The Scarlet Lady, sails from Miami to the Caribbean in 2020. ― AFP-Relaxnews