Gladys Knight to sing at Super Bowl

Gladys Knight at the 2018 American Music Awards on October 9, 2018, in Los Angeles, California. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Jan 17 — Soul and gospel icon Gladys Knight will sing the national anthem at the Super Bowl LIII, the NFL announced today.

The seven-time Grammy winner and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee said of her participation, “I am proud to use my voice to unite and represent our country in my hometown of Atlanta,” said Gladys Knight, “the NFL recently announced their new social justice platform Inspire Change, and I am honoured to be a part of its inaugural year.”

Knight joins other performers to have sung the national anthem at the annual sporting event including Beyoncé, Cher, Natalie Cole, Aretha Franklin, Diana Ross, Billy Joel, Lady Gaga, Mariah Carey, Christina Aguilera and many more.

Other previously announced performers set to take the stage at this year’s Super Bowl include halftime act Maroon 5, who will be joined by Big Boi and Travis Scott.

The Super Bowl will be held on February 3 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Knight’s performance will be televised live on CBS in the US prior to kick-off. — AFP-Relaxnews