Man kills self after assaulting Kluang couple

The police confirmed that the couple knew the man and thought of him as their adopted brother. — Reuters pic

KLUANG, Jan 17 — A 25-year-old man was found dead, believed to have committed suicide, after attacking a couple at a house in Taman Kiara Mas 2, here today.

Kluang District police chief ACP Mohd Abduh Ismail said the police were informed about the incident at 10.30am today after receiving an emergency call from a 41-year-old woman who claimed she and her 47-year-old husband were attacked and injured by the 25-year-old man.

He said the couple knew the man who worked at a financial institution in the district and regarded him as their adopted brother.

“The man was said to be a regular visitor to their home to treat the woman who was said to be suffering from a mysterious illness.

“But this morning, after all three of them had entered a room in the house, the man suddenly went berserk and attacked her husband using a parang,” he said in a statement here today.

Mohd Abduh said the woman was also hurt when she tried to break up the ensuing struggle before both ran out of the room while the man locked himself in the room.

He said the man was still in the room in the house when a team of policemen arrived but did not respond when the police called out to him.

He said the police were forced to break down the door and found the man dead on the floor with a parang embedded in his stomach, and an inspection found another stab wound on his chest.

“Police also found a long keris under the man and a post-mortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death,” he added. — Bernama