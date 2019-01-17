Second phase of Penang Hospital upgrade ready by Feb 28, says Dr Afif

Dr Afif said services at the hospital’s operating theatres will start in March. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Jan 17 — The RM14 million upgrade of the Penang Hospital (HPP) is expected to be fully completed by the end of February, said State Health, Agriculture and Agro-based Industry and Rural Development Committee chairman, Dr Afif Bahardin.

He said that the second phase of the HPP upgrading project was now about 99 per cent complete.

“After some action by the Public Works Department (JKR) with HPP and contractors for the project to be carried out smoothly... Alhamdullilah, this project will be fully completed on Feb 28,” he told reporters after reviewing the project here today.

He said the key components of project’s second phase included its operation theatres, specialist clinics, paediatric intensive care building, sterile complex at the old integration store, phase 2 air-conditioning system at Block B, and the medical gas and tank oxygen site.

“The services at its operating theatres will start in March,” he said.

In October’s report last year, Health Minister Dzulkefly Ahmad said the project which started in February 2016 and which should have been completed in February last year, was delayed because the project consultants and contractors could not complete their tasks. — Bernama