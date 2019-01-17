Felda says ready to cooperate with MACC after senior officers arrested

Yesterday, the media reported that a 39-year-old assistant director from Felda headquarters and a 33-year-old Felda Trolak senior officer were remanded for five days to assist investigations over alleged false claims. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 17 — Felda will cooperate fully with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to assist investigations in connection with the arrest of two of its senior officers yesterday.

Felda in a statement today said the investigation was in relation to the construction of retaining walls for settlers’ houses at Felda Trolak Selatan at Sungkai, Ipoh.

“The management of Felda, views this matter seriously as the agency had always adhered to the highest standard of professional integrity and high level of corporate governance,” said the statement.

Yesterday, the media reported that a 39-year-old assistant director from Felda headquarters and a 33-year-old Felda Trolak senior officer were remanded for five days to assist investigations over alleged false claims.

On January 15, a contractor and technical executive of a property management company was also ordered to be in remand for four days to assist investigations into the same case. — Bernama