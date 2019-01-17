Malay Mail

UAE hyperloop to finish initial construction in 2020, says chairman

SpaceX, Tesla and The Boring Company founder Elon Musk attends the 2018 SpaceX Hyperloop Pod Competition in Hawthorne, California, July 22, 2018. — AFP pic
ABU DHABI (United Arab Emirates), Jan 17 — The company building the world’s first superfast hyperloop train system in the United Arab Emirates will complete a first phase of its construction next year, a top executive said today.

Elon Musk’s Hyperloop Transportation Technologies, based in California, plans to build 10 kilometres (six miles) of a 150-kilometre route linking Abu Dhabi and Dubai next year, company chairman Bibop Gresta told the official WAM news agency.

Gresta did not give a specific date for the launch of the high-speed transport system but said estimates put the cost at US$3 billion to US$6 billion.

Last April, Hyperloop signed a memorandum of understanding with Al-Dar Properties, a major real estate firm based in Abu Dhabi, for the construction and operation of the near-supersonic transport link.

The first capsule of the UAE train has now left the assembly facility in Spain to Toulouse, France where it will be tested on a prototype track, Gresta said.

A hyperloop is a shuttle pod that travels on magnetic rails, somewhat like a train, but which runs in a tube with little or no air.

In theory, hyperloops could allow travel faster than the speed of sound. — AFP

