UAE hyperloop to finish initial construction in 2020, says chairman

ABU DHABI (United Arab Emirates), Jan 17 — The company building the world’s first superfast hyperloop train system in the United Arab Emirates will complete a first phase of its construction next year, a top executive said today.
Elon Musk’s Hyperloop Transportation Technologies, based in California, plans to build 10 kilometres (six miles) of a 150-kilometre route linking Abu Dhabi and Dubai next year, company chairman Bibop Gresta told the official WAM news agency.
Gresta did not give a specific date for the launch of the high-speed transport system but said estimates put the cost at US$3 billion to US$6 billion.
Last April, Hyperloop signed a memorandum of understanding with Al-Dar Properties, a major real estate firm based in Abu Dhabi, for the construction and operation of the near-supersonic transport link.
The first capsule of the UAE train has now left the assembly facility in Spain to Toulouse, France where it will be tested on a prototype track, Gresta said.
A hyperloop is a shuttle pod that travels on magnetic rails, somewhat like a train, but which runs in a tube with little or no air.
In theory, hyperloops could allow travel faster than the speed of sound. — AFP