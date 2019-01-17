Police: Missing teacher found safe in Perak

BALIK PULAU, Jan 17 — A female teacher, who went missing after work at Sekolah Kebangsaan Genting here last Monday, has been found safe in Perak today.

South-west district police chief Supt AA Anbalagan said Ustazah Nur Farhana Ibrahim, 27, was found by members of the public at about 4pm but declined to reveal the location.

“As she is suffering from depression, I cannot reveal much... the important thing is, she is safe. Give her space to be with her family as I am worried about her health and safety,” he told Bernama here today.

Ustazah Nur Farhana was reported missing after her husband’s calls to her were unanswered and her handphone was later found at home.

The school also informed him that she was present in school on Monday but did not report for work the next day.

According to a teacher she was seen leaving the school through a back door on Monday, but she did not take along her personal belongings such as purse, car keys and stationery and her car was found outside the school.

It is learned that the teacher had been receiving treatment for depression from 2014 and had been travelling from Langgar (Alor Setar) to Balik Pulau (Penang) on a daily basis to teach at the school. — Bernama