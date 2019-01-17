Axiata Arena confirms evacuation caused by smoke from food stall

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 17 ― Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) confirmed that smoke released from a food vendor stall at the Axiata Arena, Bukit Jalil triggered smoke detectors at the stadium during round two of the Perodua Malaysia Masters 2019 today.

During the incident, BAM’s priority at all times was the safety and well-being of everyone involved. As per the stadium’s safety protocol, the Axiata Arena was evacuated immediately to allow a complete and thorough search.

“BAM acknowledged the patience of all those impacted by the temporary evacuation, which allowed the matter to be dealt with in a responsible manner,” its said in a statement issued by BAM here today.

The incident happened at 3pm and the games resumed 15 minutes later. ― Bernama