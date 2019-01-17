Morgan Stanley profit misses estimates on lower bond trading

Morgan Stanley reported lower-than-expected quarterly profit. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Jan 17 — Morgan Stanley reported lower-than-expected quarterly profit today as fixed income trading fell, hurt by increased volatility at the end of the fourth quarter.

The bank’s bond trading results were in line with other Wall Street rivals, which reported declines in revenue of between 15 per cent and 21 per cent.

Morgan Stanley’s total sales and trading net revenue fell 7 per cent to US$2.49 billion, for the quarter ended Dec. 31. Fixed income revenue fell 30 per cent to US$564 million, while equities revenue was flat.

Net revenue fell 10 per cent to US$8.55 billion, falling well short of analysts’ average expectation of US$9.30 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net income applicable to Morgan Stanley jumped to US$1.53 billion, or 80 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from US$643 million, or 26 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average were looking for 89 cents per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

On an adjusted basis, the bank earned 73 cents per share, compared with 84 cents per share a year ago.

Morgan Stanley’s shares fell 4 per cent to US$42.70 in early trading. Over the last twelve months, shares have fallen nearly 22 per cent, versus a 12.5 per cent decline in the financial index , and a 5.6 per cent decline in the S&P 500 index, over the same period. — Reuters