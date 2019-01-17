Elite Traveler releases its top hotel picks for the 1pc

Clayoquot Wilderness Reserve in British Columbia, Canada offers a picturesque stay. — Handout via AFP

NEW YORK, Jan 17 — An in-flight magazine reserved exclusively for the backseats of private jets has released the top 100 hotels around the world for its jet-setting, moneyed readers.

Elite Traveler has compiled a round-up of the Top 100 Hotels in the World for 2019, with properties in 34 countries.

Hotels that made the list “...offer the most captivating atmosphere, extraordinary comfort, impeccable service and standout amenities.”

“There are few hotels in the world that keep you coming back for more, so we’ve pulled out the must-do experiences, the must-taste dishes, and the special touches designed to make every stay delightfully different.”

Overall, the US dominates the list with 24 addresses including the Four Seasons New York and The Plaza, also two of the hotels with the most expensive suites at US$50,000 (RM205,655) a night each.

Readers can browse the top 100 hotels by country.

Here are a few highlights of new and returning hotels on the list:

The Peninsula, Shanghai

The five-star hotel on Shanghai’s historic waterfront, The Bund, features two Michelin-starred restaurants, a fleet of customised Rolls-Royce cars, and one of the best vantage points to the city, its rooftop bar.

Cavas Wine Lodge, Argentina

This one is for oenophiles. Located in Argentina’s wine country, this 18-room boutique property sits on a 55-acre vineyard at the foothills of the Andes mountains. Activities include zip lining, hikes, bike rides, white-water rafting and vineyard visits.

Clayoquot Wilderness Reserve, British Columbia, Canada

A seaplane ride from Tofino, guests at this wilderness resort sleep in safari-style luxury tents, complete with electricity, antique furnishings and wooden beds. For the ultimate experience, guests can sign up to be helicoptered 4,500 feet above sea level to the top of Ursus Mountain for sky-high yoga, hiking and gourmet picnics.

The Lanesborough, London, UK

Following a major renovation in 2015, the grand mansion, located steps from London’s most exclusive shopping district near Harrods and Harvey Nichols, reclaimed its reputation as one of the top luxury hotels in the city. The hotel features 93 suites and bedrooms, spa, and Michelin-starred dining room called Céleste. — AFP-Relaxnews