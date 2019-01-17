Pakatan does not buy votes, says Anwar

Anwar was speaking to about 200 Orang Asli from the Pos Betau community today. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

TANAH RATA, Jan 17 — Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim stressed that Pakatan Harapan (PH) does not use the money politics approach like Barisan Nasional (BN) when campaigning to get support.

When speaking in front of about 200 Orang Asli from the Pos Betau community here, Anwar said the voters in Cameron Highlands must believe and were confident that the new government would channel allocations as soon as its candidate was given the mandate in the by-election in the area.

‘’I thank you all for coming. I can only give my assurance, we don’t campaign like BN, give money when the general election approaches, give money and this and that, then disappears for five years.

‘’I did not give money when campaigning in the Port Dickson Parliamentary by-election. As soon as I won, the ministers came down, projects came down, mosques, surau, temple including Orang Asli villages we give attention to,’’ he said.

Also present were Pahang PKR chairman Fuziah Salleh, DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng, Senator Bob Manolan Mohamad and PH candidate M. Manogaran.

Anwar then held a 15-minute closed dialogue session with Orang Asli village heads before resuming his schedule to meet the Orang Asli community at Pos Sinderut and holding a premier ceramah in Sungai Koyan during the night.

In the meantime, Anwar also urged the Orang Asli at Pos Betau to have confidence in Manogaran for him to make changes.

‘’How long had the BN government ruled, look at the way of life of the Orang Asli, I don’t say there is no change at all, but the change they had done was so little.

‘’Our responsibility, we don’t want any more communities to be marginalised.

‘’As such, I urge my friends this time we defeat BN and support PH and I am confident he (Manogaran) will talk (about problems) on behalf of all the people,’’ he said.

The Cameron Highlands Parliamentary constituency by-election on Jan 26 would see a four-cornered contest involving a PH candidate, BN, Ramli Mohd Nor and two independents, namely, former Institut Aminuddin Baki lecturer, Sallehudin Ab Talib, 61, and farmer, Wong Seng Yee, 40.

The by-election would be held after the Special Elections Court on Nov 30 declared the victory of Datuk C. Sivarraajh from BN in the 14th general Election for the parliamentary constituency as null and void. — Bernama