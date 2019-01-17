Malaysia Airports names Zainun as new chairman

Zainun retired as Federal Court judge on October 4 last year. — Picture courtesy of Chief Registrar's Office's corporate communications division

SEPANG, Jan 17 — Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) today announced the appointment of a retired Federal Court judge, Tan Sri Zainun Ali, as its new chairman following the resignation of Tan Sri Syed Zainol Anwar Ibni Syed Putra Jamalullail.

In a statement to Bursa Malaysia today, MAHB said Syed Zainol stepped down after the close of the exchange’s trading today. Zainun will take over effective tomorrow.

Zainun has held various positions in the legal and judicial service. She was appointed as Judicial Commissioner in August 1996 and named a Federal Court Judge in April 2012. She retired as Federal Court judge on October 4 last year.

MAHB said the group and its board of directors expressed its appreciation and gratitude to Syed Zainol, who had been chairman since June 7, 2017, for his invaluable contribution during his tenure with the company.

“During his tenure, Syed Zainol has brought the company to greater heights in achieving the financial performance, as well as quality of services and operations.

“He has been very committed in ensuring that corporate governance and integrity are observed throughout the organisation. With his vast experience and excellent leadership, Syed Zainol has passionately driven the company towards its journey on transformational culture change,” it said.

MAHB manages 39 airports in Malaysia and an international airport in Istanbul, Turkey. — Bernama