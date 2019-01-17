Julia Roberts absent from ‘Homecoming’ season two (VIDEO)

‘Homecoming’ debuted with Julia Roberts but ended by leaving room for a new lead character. — Picture courtesy of Amazon Prime Video via AFP-Relaxnews

LOS ANGELES, Jan 17 — Lead actress Julia Roberts won’t return for a second season of dramatic army veteran thriller Homecoming but will stay involved as one of the show’s producers.

Despite being Golden Globe-nominated for her turn as military facility psychologist Heidi Bergman in November 2018 debut Homecoming, Julia Roberts will not be in front of camera for the story’s second season outing.

Directed and adapted from a hit Gimlet Media podcast of the same name by Mr Robot man Sam Esmail, season one of the Amazon Video show saw Heidi gradually uncover a sinister plot driving the ex-servicemen’s Homecoming Transitional Support Centre she worked for.

That plot most closely involves her with troubled but upbeat young military veteran Walter Cruz (Stephan James), obsessive and manipulative boss Colin Belfast (Bobby Cannavale), and tenacious Department of Defense auditor Thomas Carrasco (Shea Whigham).

Season one of the show stuck to the podcast’s storyline for the most part, while weaving in new elements both original in nature and sourced from the audio drama’s second run.

That leaves Esmail room to manoeuvre, according to a statement he gave to The Hollywood Reporter: “We’re working on a second season, but we have a very different trajectory ... when I signed on, I had only listened to the first six episodes of the podcast, which is the first season, and then from there we deviated completely.”

The original audio drama had Catherine Keener, Oscar Isaac and David Schwimmer in its lead roles. Cannavale worked with Homecoming podcast network Gimlet even more directly when he co-starred in October 2018 ex-con drama The Horror of Dolores Roach.— AFP-Relaxnews