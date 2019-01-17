New mindset needed to improve Orang Asli’s lot in life, says Kit Siang

Lim added that there is a need for the current administration to take a different approach to uplift the Orang Asli community. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 17 — Veteran DAP lawmaker Lim Kit Siang has called for a new approach to uplift the economic conditions of the Orang Asli after 60 years of purported marginalisation by the previous Barisan Nasional (BN) government.

In a statement, Lim admitted he had not expected the condition of the indigenous community in the country to be so dire as they lack access to basic utilities, infrastructure, education and other opportunities including the long-standing denial of the land rights of the Orang Asli.

Lim added that there is a need for the current administration to take a different approach to uplift the Orang Asli community.

“A new mindset is necessary if we are to learn from the 60-year failure to eradicate the poverty, backwardness and marginalisation of the Orang Asli and develop a new policy to break the back of the problem,” he said.

Lim, who visited several Orang Asli villages in the run-up to the Cameron Highlands by-election, also asked BN’s Orang Asli candidate Ramli Mohd Nor whether he would admit the previous government’s failure to resolve long-standing issues of the Orang Asli community.

“Last night, when I was in Kampong Orang Asli Sungai Ubi, Tanah Rata, I asked whether the Barisan Nasional candidate, who is the first Orang Asli candidate to be put up by Barisan Nasional in its history, dared to admit that the report card for the 60-year-old Barisan Nasional programme to uplift the 200,000 Orang Asli in Malaysia is a big ‘F’?

“I just cannot imagine how a caring government could leave the Orang Asli community in such a shocking plight, not for one, five or ten years but for over 60 years. Are we to wait for another 60 years to find that the plight of the Orang Asli community has further deteriorated?” he asked.

Lim added that Ramli’s candidacy in the Cameron Highlands by-election and the appointment of the Datuk Ajis Sitin, the first Orang Asli as the director-general of the Jabatan Kemajuan Orang Asli, is in itself a proof of BN’s “failure”.

Voters in Cameron Highlands will go to the polls on January 26.

Ramli will face Pakatan Harapan’s M. Manogaran and independent candidates, Sallehudin Ab Talib, who is a senior lecturer in Institut Aminuddin Baki Genting Highland, and Wong Seng Yee, who is a local farmer and activist.