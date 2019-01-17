Guan Eng: Felda settlers to get answers on late payments this week

A farmer works in a paddy field in Sekinchan May 3, 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LIPIS, Jan 17 — Felda settlers will get to know the answers over the delay in the late distribution of arrears from Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali when he visits Sungai Koyan, this week.

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said the delay should not have occurred as the allocation of RM77 million was approved by the Federal Government on December 20, last year.

“The money is there and we want to know why it has not been distributed to the settlers... so we are waiting for (Datuk Seri) Mohammed Azmin who will be coming within the week, to explain the matter and solve the problem,” he told a press conference at the launch of Pakatan Harapan slogan for the “Together with Hope” by-election campaign here today.

Also present were Pahang PKR Leadership Council chairman Fuziah Salleh and PH candidate for the by-election M. Manogaran.

The Finance Ministry on December 20 announced a special allocation of RM77 million to assist Felda settlers to settle overdue payments in the current year to address Felda’s critical cash flow problems.

The allocation includes the settlement of arrears such as death benefits amounting to RM1.2 million meant for the relatives of 120 deceased settlers, outstanding payments to FELDA Technoplant Sdn Bhd amounting to RM43 million, and cost of living allowance as well as advance for replanting amounting to RM32.8 million for the benefit of its 38,000 settlers.

Lim hoped the issue would not jeopardise PH’s opportunity to garner votes in the Sungai Koyan area where there are many Felda settlers. — Bernama