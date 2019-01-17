Abrupt termination of Sabah water contracts worrying, says Jeffrey Kitingan

State Infrastructure Development Minister Datuk Peter Anthony announced last month that the contracts of 58 outsourced water treatment plant concessionaires in Sabah would be terminated ‘because of lopsided deals’. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KOTA KINABALU, Jan 17 — Opposition leader Datuk Jeffrey Kitingan has called out the state government for its abrupt termination of water supply concessionaires, which he claimed have led to water supply disruption in several districts.

The Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) president questioned whether the government had taken public needs into consideration when terminating the contracts or if they were on a witch hunt as the contracts were awarded under the previous Barisan Nasional (BN) government.

“Were the interests and welfare of the general public prioritised and taken into consideration before the termination and that uninterrupted water supply was not jeopardised or the water quality compromised?

“Were the terminations a witch-hunt because the concession agreements were signed by the previous BN administration?” the Tambunan assemblyman asked in a statement here today, following the terminations effective January 15.

State Infrastructure Development Minister Datuk Peter Anthony announced last month that the contracts of 58 outsourced water treatment plant concessionaires in Sabah would be terminated “because of lopsided deals”.

He said the concessionaires from six companies had until January 15 to pack up and that the State Water Department would absorb all 1,335 employees.

One of the companies, Arawira Sdn Bhd, claimed that no reason was given for the termination and attempts to meet with the department’s director failed. They are considering taking legal action.

Kitingan today asked whether there was proper consultation and advice from the state attorney general before terminating the water concessions or were they now liable to be sued for compensation.

He said of immediate concern was the water shortage, especially due to the recent outbreak of cholera in parts of the state, including its capital.

“With the abrupt termination, will all the 58 water treatment plants be operating optimally to produce quality and clean water that meets the required standards?

“Any major disruption and contributing to another cholera outbreak will not only put the daily lives of Sabahans at risk but also that of foreign tourists that are expected over the holiday period during the Chinese New Year,” he said.

Kitingan also questioned the Water Department’s procedure in absorbing the former workers of the concessionaires, revealing that the department’s director had flown by helicopter on January 14 to meet the employees and their sub-contractors.

“The employees were only asked to fill in job application forms and were not given appointment letters. What will happen if any untoward incidents happen between the termination and the workers’ absorption into the civil service?

“Was the welfare of the reported 1,300 workers taken into consideration and proper planning done to absorb them into the civil service and that proper procedures following in taking them in as civil servants?” he asked.

He called on the government to be more transparent and accountable in the handling of such a critical infrastructure.