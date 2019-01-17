Good governance, stability key to progress, says PM

Dr Mahathir made his thoughts known via a video message played at the opening of the Third International Conference on the Emergence of Africa (ICEA-III) today. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

DAKAR, Jan 17 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has listed good governance and stability as key ingredients for any country to progress.

The Malaysian prime minister said this in a video message played at the opening of the Third International Conference on the Emergence of Africa (ICEA-III) today.

Dr Mahathir told the audience that he believed he had some experience in leading a country from being classified as a developing country into a higher middle-income nation.

He underscored that any country could do this provided, in the first place, they sorted out their governments.

“The most important thing in trying to change the economy of a country is stability as well as good governance.

“Once that is in place, the rest will follow suit,” Dr Mahathir said.

Dr Mahathir shared his experience in developing Malaysia with an attentive audience gathered at the Abdou Diouf International Conference Centre (CICAD) in Diamniadio.

He has the distinction of being the only Asian head of government invited to take part in the January 17-19 conference.

Today’s programme includes the participation of Dr Mahathir in a high-level dialogue session alongside Senegal President Macky Sall and Mali President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita.

With the theme of “Emergence, Private Sector and Inclusiveness”, the conference provides the opportunity for Dr Mahathir to showcase the success of the public-private partnership in Malaysia. — Bernama