The Motorola Razr could make a comeback as folding screen smartphone

The Motorola Razr could be making a comeback next month. ― AFP pic

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 17 ― The sleek and highly-popular flip phone that took 2005 by storm could be revived next month with a folding display and price tag twice as high.

According to The Wall Street Journal (WSJ), the famed Motorola Razr could be revived as soon as February thanks to an exclusive partnership between the phone's maker, Lenovo, and Verizon.

However, smartphone technology has vastly evolved since the phone's prime nearly 15 years ago, and the WSJ's sources claim that the refreshed model will feature a folding display and cost a whopping US$1,500 ― US$900 more expensive than the price tag of the original back in 2005.

Allegedly, the device is already undergoing final testing and could make an appearance at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain next month beside the likes of Samsung's folding display phone.

Motorola is expected to cap the manufacturing run at 200,000 models. Considering that the classic Razr sold over one hundred million units, the stock of the upcoming version isn't expected to last. ― AFP-Relaxnews