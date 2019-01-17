BMW Malaysia’s sales grew 13pc in 2018

BMW Group Malaysia recorded its eighth consecutive year of record sales totalling 14,338 units of BMW, Mini and BMW Motorrad vehicles in 2018, a growth of 13 per cent compared with 2017. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 17 — BMW Group Malaysia recorded its eighth consecutive year of record sales totalling 14,338 units of BMW, Mini and BMW Motorrad vehicles in 2018, a growth of 13 per cent compared with 2017.

It said the strong performance reflected the BMW Group’s business performance worldwide where a total of 2,652,123 BMW, Mini and BMW Motorrad vehicles were sold last year.

“Globally, the BMW brand delivered a total of 2,125,026 vehicles, MINI saw 361,531 new owners while BMW Motorrad also achieved record deliveries with 165,566 new owners,” it said in a statement today.

Managing director Harald Hoelzl said in 2018, BMW Group Malaysia introduced 12 new models across the BMW and Mini brands, of which four were electrified vehicles.

“The group unveiled two new concept vehicles for the first time ever, not only in Malaysia but also in Southeast Asia.

“We grew our infrastructure for electromobility in the country by introducing new BMW i Charging Facilities in four different states to facilitate our vision for future mobility in Malaysia,” he said.

The automaker said the BMW brand saw 12,008 new owners in Malaysia in 2018 and grew by over 13 per cent compared with 2017.

This was led by a delivery of 3,363 units of BMW 3 Series, of which 2,149 were made up of the BMW 330e M Sport, while the X5 xDrive40e was also a key contributor with over 2,900 units delivered.

Mini also recorded a double-digit growth of over 18 per cent, having delivered 1,200 vehicles last year, with over 90 Mini Countryman Plug-In Hybrid vehicles delivered since its introduction in April, 2018.

The group also recorded its best performance for electrified vehicles last year where electrified BMW and Mini vehicles comprised 57 per cent of total cars delivered.

Meanwhile, the BMW Motorrad segment saw 1,130 new owners in 2018 with a growth of over seven per cent compared with 2017.

BMW Group Financial Services Malaysia, the group’s financing arm, said it achieved a strong business portfolio in 2018 with over 6,100 contracts.

“It successfully financed every four out of 10 BMW and Mini vehicles delivered last year, as well as every six out of 10 BMW Motorrad vehicles last year.

“Additionally, it insured every seven out of 10 vehicles from BMW Group Malaysia through its leading portfolio of insurance solutions,” BMW Group Malaysia said.

Hoelzl added that 2019 will be another exciting year for the group in Malaysia, with a strong portfolio of products to be introduced, mirroring the biggest model offensive for the company worldwide. — Bernama