Thiem pulls out of Australian Open due to illness

Published 55 minutes ago on 17 January 2019

Austria's Dominic Thiem receives medical attention during the match against Australia's Alexei Popyrin at the Australian Open in Melbourne January 17, 2019. ― Reuters pic
MELBOURNE, Jan 17 ― Seventh seed Dominic Thiem's Australian Open came to a premature end yesterday when the Austrian retired due to illness during his second-round clash with local wildcard Alexei Popyrin.

French Open finalist Thiem appeared frustrated during the match, smashing one of his rackets before retiring when trailing 7-5 6-4 2-0.

“I felt very bad during the game obviously,” Thiem told reporters.

“Today I started to feel like the whole body hurts and generally, I was not feeling well at all.

“In the match, it got worse, the whole body was hurting I was feeling weak and no sense to continue.”

Local favourite Popyrin will play Frenchman Lucas Pouille for a place in the last 16.

“The cause, I don't know 100 per cent,” said Thiem of the illness.

“I had some cold the last weeks and also when I arrived here. I have to check it when I'm home and that's it.” ― Reuters

