AirAsia postpones this weekend’s system upgrade

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 17 — Earlier this week, AirAsia had announced a service upgrade which will bring its online reservation and check-in systems offline for 13 hours.

Now AirAsia has announced that the upgrade exercise has been postponed until further notice.

This means all online functions which include flight bookings, booking management and self-check-in will be operating as normal during the coming weekend.

Nevertheless, it is still recommended that you check-in early for your upcoming flights to avoid any issues at the last minute.

According to AirAsia, the postponement of its Navitaire New Skies reservation system upgrade was due to unforeseen circumstances.

It was originally scheduled to start from Saturday, January 19 at 2pm until the next day at 3am (Malaysian Time).

Without providing additional details, they added that the upgrade will be carried out at a later date. — SoyaCincau