Singapore authorities sniff out durian biscuits stuffed with bak kwa in failed smuggling bid

Singapore’s ICA shared this picture of the confiscated biscuits on its official Facebook page.

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 17 — Two Singaporeans have been nabbed after they tried to smuggle slices of dried barbeque pork concealed in durian biscuit packets into the island republic.

The Singapore Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said on its Facebook page that it had confiscated the smuggled goods at the Woodlands Checkpoint last Saturday.

The smugglers, a 39-year-old woman and 29-year-old man, were caught when ICA officers noticed scanned images of their pastries resembling layers of barbeque pork or commonly known as bak kwa.

The case is now being handled by the country’s Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority of Singapore (AVA) for further investigation, said the ICA.

“Food products brought into Singapore must meet AVA’s guidelines and must be from approved sources.

“Travellers are not allowed to bring in meat and meat products from Malaysia into Singapore,” said ICA.

Singaporeans are not allowed to bring in pork products for personal consumption from Malaysia along with 20 other countries that are not approved by the AVA.