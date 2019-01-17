Bursa Malaysia ends firmer

An investor monitors share market prices in Kuala Lumpur October 11, 2018. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 17 — Bursa Malaysia closed firmer today with the key index moving in positive territory throughout the day, prompted by persistent buying momentum in index-linked counters and small capitalisation stocks, dealers said.

At the close, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 9.89 points to finish at 1,682.97 against Wednesday’s close of 1,673.08.

The market barometer moved between 1,674.36 and 1,684.24 during the session.

The overall market breadth was positive with gainers outpacing losers 477 to 331, while 409 counters were unchanged, 663 untraded and 25 others suspended.

Total volume increased slightly to 2.40 billion shares worth RM2.04 billion from Wednesday’s 2.33 billion shares valued at RM1.88 billion.

Amid the mixed performance of Asian bourses, Bursa Malaysia and some Southeast Asian equities such as Indonesia moved in an upward trajectory, taking cue from the upbeat performance on Wall Street overnight as investors were optimistic about the ongoing corporate earnings season.

A dealer said other equity markets, which were in downtrend, were influenced by poor economic data from Japan and worries about global growth.

Elsewhere, the Jakarta Composite Index increased 0.16 per cent to 6,423.78 and South Korea’s Kospi perked up 0.05 per cent to 2,107.06.

However, Japan’s Nikkei 225 lost 0.20 per cent to 20,402.24, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 0.54 per cent to 26,755.63, and the Singapore Straits Times Index erased 0.45 per cent to 3,214.44.

Meanwhile, JF Apex Securities head of research Lee Chung Cheng said the equity markets were also influenced by the latest development with Brexit as the United Kingdom prime minister narrowly won a no-confidence vote, thus avoiding a general election.

“This somewhat eases negative sentiment in the market and remove some uncertainty in the country,” he told Bernama, adding the support and resistance levels for the FBM KLCI are now spotted at 1,625 and 1,710 respectively.

Among heavywieghts, Tenaga gained two sen to RM13.60, Petronas Chemicals bagged 12 sen to RM8.40, while CIMB and IHH Healthcare were flat at RM5.65 and RM5.70.

Maybank slipped one sen to RM9.41 and Public Bank eased two sen to RM24.68.

Of actives, Sapura Energy was flat at 29 sen, while both Nexgram and Bumi Armada inched up half-a-sen each to 2.0 sen and 16 sen respectively.

The FBM Emas Index was 69.54 points firmer at 11,650.43, the FBMT 100 Index increased 68.09 points to 11,530.16, the FBM Emas Shariah Index chalked up 78.73 points to 11,575.00 and the FBM 70 advanced 82.74 points to 13,753.00.

However, the FBM Ace Index trimmed 10.6 points to 4,463.59.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index gained 17.92 points to 17,419.67, the Plantation Index bagged 41.82 points to 7,192.42, and the Industrial Products and Services Index added 0.87 of-a-point to 161.84.

Main Market volume slipped marginally to 1.72 billion shares worth RM1.92 billion against 1.75 billion shares valued at RM1.77 billion recorded on Wednesday.

Warrants turnover narrowed to 389.69 million units worth RM76.86 million from 393.81 million units valued at RM82.36 million yesterday.

Volume on the ACE Market, however, swelled to 293.12 million shares worth RM38.97 million versus 190.62 million shares valued at RM30.66 million previously.

Consumer products and services accounted for 197.19 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products and services (322.84 million), construction (201.96 million), technology (204.75 million), SPAC (nil), financial services (42.73 million), property (109.78 million), plantations (48.18 million), REITs (18.98 million), closed/fund (7,000), energy (357.84 million), healthcare (70.64 million), telecommunications and media (48.61 million), transportation and logistics (38.77 million), and utilities (58.62 million). — Bernama