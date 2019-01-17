1 Utama ushers in the Year of the Pig with decorations, rewards and festivities

Utama Shopping Centre is decked out in festive decorations to usher in the Year of the Pig. — Pix by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PETALING JAYA, Jan 17 – The most auspicious time of the year is upon us and the country’s largest mall 1 Utama Shopping Centre is decked out in festive decorations to ring in the Year of the Pig with fortune blooms, prosperous rewards and abundance of festivities.

Themed “Splendiferous New Year”, shoppers can look forward to a contemporary and Instagram-worthy floral garden at the mall’s lower ground Oval concourse that casts the traditional Chinese flower baskets.

The mall’s lower ground Oval concourse is decorated with vibrant red and pink daffodils, peonies and cherry blossoms.

Adorned with vibrant red and pink daffodils, peonies and cherry blossoms, the flowers are arranged atop giant golden baskets for a stunning sight from an aerial view.

Amidst the lush pretty floral, the mall is also beautified with rows of red auspicious lanterns and colourful fortune windmills, which symbollise prosperity, good luck and abundance.

Head over to the Highstreet main entrance to sing along your favourite Chinese New Year song using your smartphone.

All you have to do is to scan 1 Utama’s auspicious QR code on the musical trees, select your favourite song and enjoy the music.

The mall is adorned with vibrant colours to promote a lively and prosperous Chinese New Year for the visitors.

Those who haven’t done their Chinese New Year shopping will be spoilt for choice with an array of stalls at lower ground Oval and Highstreet as well as ground floor Centre Court – offering a variety of festive merchandises from mouth-watering homemade confectioneries and cookies to decorative home accessories and oriental-designed clothing.

Shoppers can look forward to plenty of exciting live acrobatic lion dance performances throughout the festive season.

To jazz up the festive mood, the mall is also set to entertain visitors with plenty of exciting live acrobatic lion dance performances, cultural dance shoes and stage musicals at both the Oval concourse and Centre Court daily until February 10.

Aside from the entertainment, shoppers will get to redeem attractive gifts – from exclusive ang pow sets, limited edition zodiac stainless steel mugs to elegant floral bowls – with their purchases.

Enjoy even more bountiful treats when you shop using your OneCard and Maybank credit cards, or simply shop from the comfort of your home on the mall’s website.